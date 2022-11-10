AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city offices will be closed Friday because of Veterans Day.
According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city services will be impacted on Friday as follows:
- City Hall will be closed Friday.
- All residential and commercial trash collection will not be serviced Friday.
- Landfill and brush sites will also be closed.
- Friday residential routes will be serviced Thursday. Friday poly carts routes will be serviced on Thursday.
- All commercial operations, brush sites and the landfill will resume service on Saturday.
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday. Amarillo City Transit offices will be closed.
- The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed.
For more information about city of Amarillo operations, visit its website.