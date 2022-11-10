AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that city offices will be closed Friday because of Veterans Day.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, city services will be impacted on Friday as follows:

City Hall will be closed Friday.

All residential and commercial trash collection will not be serviced Friday. Landfill and brush sites will also be closed. Friday residential routes will be serviced Thursday. Friday poly carts routes will be serviced on Thursday. All commercial operations, brush sites and the landfill will resume service on Saturday.

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday. Amarillo City Transit offices will be closed.

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed.

For more information about city of Amarillo operations, visit its website.