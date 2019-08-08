Amarillo Senior Citizens Association to ask Amarillo College to extend occupancy at current facility to 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back in May 2019, Amarillo voters passed a nearly $90 million bond for Amarillo College. A combination of funds from a 2018 grant and this bond will be used to create an innovation hub at the downtown campus, but this would mean taking away the current home of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association.

On Wednesday, August 7, members of the association met to take a vote on what they should do next.

Amarillo College has already offered them a different location, but some aren’t happy with it.

Option one would be to stay at their current location until December of this year and then switch to a 30-day lease, meaning Amarillo College could at any time give them 30 days to leave.

Amarillo College would also be offering an anchor space, however, that the association could use and renovate with $500,000 from the bond.

Judy Jackman is a board member of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association and says that anchor space is only one-fifth the size of their current building. So, she explains the second option of the vote today.

“We could go to Amarillo College and ask out of the goodness of their hearts for them to allow us to stay until December of 2020, and then we would give up the anchor space that they have offered us,” Jackman said.

She said there were more than 100 people at the vote earlier today. Everyone in the room except for two people voted for this second option.

We did reach out to Amarillo College today for comment, but have not yet heard back.