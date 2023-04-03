AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An endorsement given to Amarillo Mayor candidate Cole Stanley by a local association has been rescinded because of its 501(C)(3) status.

According to an endorsement letter, posted on Stanley’s campaign Facebook page Monday morning, the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association’s board voted to endorse Stanley for mayor in the upcoming election.

“You have exhibited great help in keeping this board together and working toward the goals of Amarillo Senior Citizens,” the letter read. “We are happy you have chosen to serve the citizens of Amarillo.”

According to its website, ASCA states that it is a 501(C)(3) organization, saying that all donations to the association are “tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.” According to the Internal Revenue Service’s website, a 501(C)(3) organization cannot “publish or distribute printed statements or make oral statements on behalf of, or in opposition to, a candidate for public office.”

“Consequently, a written or oral endorsement of a candidate is strictly forbidden,” the IRS’s website reads.

On Monday afternoon, MyHighPlains.com obtained a retraction of ASCA’s endorsement, stating that the organization was “sorry for any inconvenience.”