AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is looking for public comment surrounding its plans for using some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Home Investment Partnership Program.

According to a public notice issued by the city of Amarillo on its Facebook page, the city is seeking public comment on the allocation of the HOME-American Rescue Plan funds before it is presented to the Amarillo City Council on March 14. The city received $2,560,840 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the program.

Officials said in the notice that 85% of the funding, around $2,176,714, is expected to be used for supportive services. The rest of the funding, around $384,126, is expected to be used for program administration and planning. More details surrounding the proposed use of the funds can be found on the City of Amarillo’s website and is available at the city’s Community Development department, located at the Simms Building at 808 S. Buchanan.

Public comments can be submitted to Vanessa Robinson, the grants manager for the Community Development Department, at P.O. Box 1971, Amarillo, Texas 79105-1971. Comments can also be faxed to 806-378-9389 or emailed to vanessa.robinson@amarillo.gov.