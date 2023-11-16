AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released a project update on its upcoming Amarillo Multimodal Transfer Station, to be located at Sixth Street and Bowie, which officials said is entering its final stages after the start of construction in late 2022.

According to city officials, the new MTS facility was designed to meet the practical needs of city transit and regional Greyhound services as well as “mirror Amarillo’s vibrant identity.” The facility is expected to host Greyhound services and an on-site representative, as well as City of Amarillo Transit Department customer service representatives and will be located next to the also-upcoming Transformation Park shelter and resource center.

City officials further described that the MTS was designed “with the long term in mind,” intended for a 40-year lifespan with opportunities for expansion and upgrades, including with a capacity to incorporate electric vehicle charging stations.

The MTS facility is an $8.6 million project, noted city officials, with 96% of its funding coming from federal grants. The project was also made possible through the support of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s $1.2 million contribution, Downtown Amarillo Inc.’s land donation, and fundraising for the Federal Transit Administration matching fund.

Construction for the MTS facility is on schedule, according to city officials, and will be on track for an early 2024 move-in and grand opening.

“COA is thrilled about what the Multimodal Transfer Station represents for Amarillo. This project symbolizes progress, a commitment to enhanced city services, a dedication to our community’s well-being and a vision for the future,” said city officials, “We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to this outstanding new facility and the enhanced services it will provide. Stay tuned for updates as we approach the opening of this incredible community asset.”