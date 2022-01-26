AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has reappointed an Amarillo resident to serve on the state’s Independent Living Council.

According to a news release from the state, Abbott reappointed Joseph “Joe” Rogers, the chief executive officer of the Panhandle Independent Living Center, to serve on the council. Rogers previously served as a member of the Amarillo Commission on People with Disabilities.

The council helps develop the State Plan for Independent Living and serves as a resource to state and local organizations on independent living, as well as related issues for individuals with disabilities, the release states.

The other individuals named on the state’s Independent Living Council include:

Heisha Freeman, a Dallas resident who is the executive vice president and chief customer officer for MoveCenter. Freeman is also the founder of Special Needs Parents of North Texas;

Michael Garrett, a Missouri City resident who is the first vice presiden of the American Council of the Blind of Texas. Garrett also serves as the board president of the Houston Center for Independent Living;

David Lunt, a Haslet resident who is a senior supplier diversity manager at Fidelity Investments, LLC. Lunt is also a member of the Disability:IN North Texas Board and the Fort Worth Mayor’s Committee on Persons With Disabilities;

Janet “Jan” McSorley, an Austin resident who is the vice president of accessibility for assessments at Pearson. McSorley is a former K-12 educator.

The terms of the individuals named to the council Wednesday are set to expire on Oct. 24, 2024, the release states.