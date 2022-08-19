AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo area is tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state of Texas, according to July data from the Texas Workforce Commission, released Friday.

According to a news release from the commission, the Amarillo area recorded a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.1%, tied with the Austin-Round Rock area with the lowest rate in the state. This comes as the state reported an overall rating of 4.3%, a figure which officials said is the lowest reading since February 2020.

“Texas continues to add jobs month after month, and our unemployment rate continues to decline – meaning more jobs for Texans,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said in the release. “Regardless of background or skill level, Texas has opportunities for all to succeed in not just a job, but a career.”

This comes after the state of Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July. According to the release, total nonfarm employment has reached 13,513,100, with the state adding 736,700 jobs since July 2021.

“Texas jobs are booming, and more Texans are working than ever before as we again break all previous records for total jobs,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “Despite the economic challenges job creators are facing across the nation, businesses are investing with confidence in the Lone Star State because we’ve built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to succeed. The July jobs report shows that our welcoming business environment, our lower business operating costs, and our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce offer unmatched advantages for job creators. We continue unleashing the full might of our economy and ensuring a more prosperous future for Texans all across this great state.”

Other July unemployment rates reported throughout the state include a 3.8% unemployment rate in Lubbock, a 3.5% unemployment rate in Midland, a 5.1% unemployment rate in Odessa, and a 4.1% unemployment rate in Wichita Falls.