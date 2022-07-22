AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission recently released unemployment numbers for the state for the month of June. According to the data, Amarillo no longer leads the state in unemployment rate.

According to a news release from the commission, the state of Texas added 82,500 total nonfarm jobs over the month of June, which officials said is the largest over-the-month job gain in 2022 so far. The seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate has been recorded as 4.1, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from May.

“Texas set a new all-time employment record in June by adding 82,500 jobs, the highest monthly jobs increase this year,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “This type of sustained economic success is only possible when employers and job seekers have maximum opportunities to reach their full potential, and TWC works hard to support those opportunities.”

According to the data, the city of Amarillo is reporting a 3.2% unemployment rate, compared to 2.7% in May and 4.3% in June 2021. This compares to the Austin-Round Rock area’s rate of 3.1% along with Midland’s rate of 3.6%.

Out of 11 major industries throughout the state, officials with the commission said nine industries saw growth in June, including education and health services, leisure and hospitality along with the information industry.

“The Texas civilian labor force is more than 14.5 million people – that’s a lot of Texans willing to work in the many career options available in our state,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, said in the release. “The rapid job growth in Texas makes it more important than ever to ensure our workforce is ready for the job with resources we provide at TWC.”

According to a news release from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Abbott praised the Texas Workforce Commission’s data from June setting a new record for jobs throughout the state for the eighth consecutive month.

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs and unmatched economic opportunities for Texans in a variety of critical industries,” Abbott said in the release. “By creating the nations gold standard for business-friendly policies, companies are flocking to the Lone Star State and bringing good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. Texas reasonable regulatory environment, no corporate or personal income tax, and highly skilled, diverse workforce provide businesses, large and small, the freedom to grow and thrive. With the employment rate in Texas continuing to set new records, more opportunities await all Texans across this great state.”

For more information about the most recent employment figures from the Texas Workforce Commission, visit its website.