Amarillo receives $580,000 in HUD grants for homeless programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $101.3 million to Texas homeless programs.

According to HUD’s website, Amarillo programs will be receiving $580,909 of that total.

We spoke with Juliana Kitten, the Director of Community Development with the city to explain which programs specifically the funding will be helping.

She said it will go toward affordable housing, the city’s Coming Home program and the Continuum of Care. COC helps make sure the homeless are receiving help beyond just shelter, like providing access to counselors.

Kitten explains the funding will also help with planning.

“We received a planning grant. So we’re going to be able to bring in training like experts to help train our entire community and we’ll talk to the COC general membership, what are some of the topics that they’re interested in. One program that was funded was for domestic violence rapid re-housing, so helping people who are dealing with that issue,” Kitten explained.

Kitten told us the city is also continuing to get its Homeless Management Information System funded, which is the city’s way of keeping track of the homeless in our area.

This is important to help determine how much of our homeless population is chronically homeless, versus just passing through the city.

The city’s bi-annual Point-in-Time Count, counting all of the homeless in our area and putting them in that database, begins on January 24 at 5 a.m.

