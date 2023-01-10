AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved the purchase of property near downtown Amarillo to facilitate construction for the new Transformation Park development.

The council purchased a 0.15-acre tract of land, located adjacent to the Transformation Park site which is east of the new Multimodal Transportation Center located near the intersection of 6th Street and Bowie Street for around $182,000, according to the agenda transmittal memo that accompanied Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council agenda. The funding for the purchase of the land will come from previously allocated funds approved by the council to support the development of Transformation Park.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Transformation Park was announced last month by the city of Amarillo as a new development for the homeless community. This consists of a drop-in shelter, a day room, a cabin community of pallet homes, and a commercial kitchen as well as the new home of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

The new Transformation Park is expected to be funded by some of the city of Amarillo’s American Rescue Plan act funds, along with monetary gifts from community members and other entities.