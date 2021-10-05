Amarillo prepares for November 2 election; What’s on the ballot?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs hosted live event Tuesday morning to answer questions about the November ballot initiative and the importance of voting. During the event Storrs described the difference between the Proposition A of the 2020 November election, which failed its vote, and the Proposition A on the ballot for November 2021, among other topics.

This event was scheduled in the lead-up to the November 2 general election in Potter and Randall Counties.

While the last day to register to vote was Oct. 4, early voting is expected to begin Oct. 18 and run through Oct. 29. The last day to request a ballot by mail, according to Potter County, is Friday, Oct. 22.

The ballot for the election is expected to include Constitutional Amendments for both the State of Texas and the City of Amarillo. Up for a vote, according to released sample ballots:

State of Texas Proposition 1 – Authorizes professional sports team charitable foundations (sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) to host raffles at rodeo venues. Proposition 2 – Authorizes counties to issue bonds to fund transportation and infrastructure projects in “blighted areas”, and bans counties from setting aside more than 65% of property tax revenue increases annually to pay back the bonds. The amendment also bans counties from using funds from these bonds to build toll roads. Proposition 3 – Bans the state or any political subdivision from making a law, rule, order, or proclamation limiting religious services or organizations. This was among the amendments proposed in response to previous COVID-19 visitation and gathering restrictions. Proposition 4 – Changes eligibility requirements for a justice of the Texas Supreme Court, a judge in the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, or a district judge. Proposition 5 – Authorizes the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to “invesitgate and discipline” candidates for state judicial offices in the same manner as judicial officeholders. Ways the commission currently disciplines sitting judges includes letters of caution, private or public sanctions, resignation instead of discipline, suspensions, public admonition, public warning, or public reprimand. Proposition 6 – Establishes a right for those living in nursing or assisted living facilities to designate an “essential caregiver” who cannot be restricted from in-person visitation. This was among the amendments proposed in response to previous COVID-19 visitation and gathering restrictions. Proposition 7 – Would allow the surviving spouse of a person with disabilities to keep a homestead property tax limit, if the spouse is 55 years old or older at the time of the death and stays at the homestead. A homestead tax limit references school district and property taxes. Proposition 8 – Allows the state legislature to give a homestead property tax exemption for a surviving spouse of a military memer “killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

City of Amarillo Proposition A – Approves the ad valorem tax rate of $0.48404 per $100 valuation for the current year, which is $0.0407 higher than the voter-approval tax rate currently. The city said this would be used for parks and recreation services and maintenance, new police department personnel and equipment, more fire department equipment, street resurfacing and pothole repairs, and other services such as pay raises for emergency personnel.



The sample ballot released by Potter County can be viewed here. The early voting schedule for Randall County can be seen here, and here for Potter County.

Look here for Potter County Election Day voting locations.

Look here for Randall County Election Day voting locations.

