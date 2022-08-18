AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion to be located on the Santa Fe Depot property.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure to add the pavilion to the depot during a June regular meeting. The $2.7 million open-air metal pavilion is expected to be funded through an excess collection of hotel occupancy taxes from the last year and the current year.

Officials with the city of Amarillo will host the groundbreaking at 8 a.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Depot, located at 401 S. Grant Street. The specific location of the pavilion is expected to be adjacent to the depot between Fourth and Fifth Street.

“The Santa Fe Depot is one of the most historic treasured landmarks in our downtown,” Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City of Amarillo, said in the release. “Amarillo is the largest city in Texas that owes its very existence to the railroad. The depot is close to the Amarillo Civic Center, and it will allow much-needed space for many entertainment options as a gathering place for our community.”

City of Amarillo officials said the pavilion is scheduled to be completed by the end of October, prior to the start of the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo in November.

“WRCA is very excited to have the Pavilion. It is certainly a great enhancement to the overall facilities used to host the World Championship Ranch Rodeo,” Leman Wall, the association manager at the Working Ranch Cowboys Association, said in the release. “This makes it so much more convenient for our contestants and their horses.”