AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During a Tuesday morning event at The Big Texan Steak Ranch, Cole Stanley, the current Amarillo Place One City Councilmember, announced his intention to run for Mayor.

This comes after Stanley has served as part of the Amarillo City Council since 2021. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Stanley was elected to the Place One seat with 51.11% of the vote.

Through his time on the Amarillo City Council, Stanley has challenged the council on a number of city of Amarillo projects, including the expansion and renovation of the Amarillo Civic Center and the renovation of the Amarillo Hardware building for the new location of City Hall. Stanley also challenged the gun reform letter that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson signed after the mass shooting in Uvalde and signed a petition aimed at overturning the city’s ordinance surrounding funding the Amarillo Civic Center project.

According to the city’s website, Stanley, an Amarillo resident, has been in business as a commercial/residential builder since 1999.

As of Feb. 14, the following people have filed for a place on the ballot for the Amarillo Mayor position:

Freda Powell

Tonya C Winston

Jeffrey McGunegle

Sam Burnett

Don Collins

According to previous reports, filing for a place on the May 2023 ballot is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. The last day for residents to register to vote in this election is April 6.