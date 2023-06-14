AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the new Amarillo City Council begins its tenure after May’s election, members of the new council are having to take a look at a number of projects that previous councils have approved, predominantly the project of moving the Amarillo City Hall to the Amarillo Hardware building site.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council decided to purchase the Amarillo Hardware building for the project in November 2020, making a number of decisions since then on the size and scope of the new location of City Hall. Amarillo officials hosted a groundbreaking for the site in February.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Amarillo City Council, members of the council heard an update surrounding the project from city officials, seeing renderings of what the building could look like when it is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2024. Officials also spoke about how the city has implemented cost-cutting measures, or value engineering, on the project as a whole.

Jerry Danforth, the director of facilities for the city of Amarillo, said the project’s budget is $35 million, and continues to be at that price point. But through working with contractors and architects, the city has worked to see what can be done to bring the cost of the project down.

By using different construction materials, and designs, while also providing different ways to make the same product at a better value, along with taking away portions of the project at this point, including a parking garage, gym and daycare for kids of city of Amarillo employees, Danforth said that around $4 million has been value engineered surrounding the project.

Because of this, the city is currently expected to have an overall savings of $1.4 million on the project, leaving them those funds for furniture, fixtures and equipment needed for the building itself.

“Really, not much of the scope has changed. There are some of those additional things that we’ve VE’d out because the budget was set, basically, three years ago and we’ve looked at what inflation has done to construction,” Danforth said. “The budget didn’t change, so I still have $35 million to work with. So, the only thing I can do to deal with inflation is to reduce scope and do value engineering. So, that’s what we did. We reduced the scope and some of the areas inside the city hall that were not a mandated necessity. We took advantage of those cost-cutting measures.”

As construction for the new City Hall continues, Danforth said the city could see additional opportunities for value engineering, providing the example that the city would take advantage if a commodity goes down in price. The overall goal is for the project to be under budget, Danforth said, stressing that the city will “absolutely… not exceed the $35 million that was allocated” for the City Hall move.

Danforth said the things that were cut can be done in the future if the facility warrants the need for it, either from the current council or from future councils.

During the meeting, Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley said that while there are contractors and subcontractors linked to the project, he wants the city to take the opportunity, if possible, to use any money that can be saved from this project to other priorities, including infrastructure.

“I want to be cautious,” Stanley said during the meeting. “We’re doing two things here. One, we’re evaluating where we currently are on this project and I think that’s really good, not only now, but as we move forward. But, we’re also taking an opportunity to continue to move forward with this project, is what this discussion seems to be going.”

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said that city staff will be able to bring the council more conversations, and potential options, on value engineering on the project moving forward. However, Danforth stressed that it could be difficult to value engineer any further, stating that the city has already picked a lot of the meat off the bones of the project.

“I don’t know exactly what the answers are, but we can definitely look at everything we have and we can find every little thing we can do to either change service levels, change space commitments, specifications as much as possible,” Miller said. “I think we’ve been grinding it as much as we can but definitely, we can look at different things we can do.”

Stanley encouraged city staff to put this matter on the Amarillo City Council agenda for future discussion, stating that he would like to hear about potential modifications for the scope of the overall project and a potential reduction of the project’s square footage footprint.

As of now, the project continues to be estimated to be complete in the fall of 2024.