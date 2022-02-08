AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Members of the Amarillo City Council, along with other city officials and members of the public in attendance during Tuesday’s regular meeting, received an up-to-date look at what the renovated City Hall could look like when it is moved to the site of the historic Amarillo Hardware building in downtown Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, city officials purchased the Amarillo Hardware building in November 2020, later deciding to move forward with the move of City Hall to the property. The current location of City Hall has served the building for more than 55 years and has been deteriorating.

In late December, the city council passed a measure, authorizing the issuance of tax and revenue notes for the renovation project. The city will take a short-term note from a bank for $23.9 million, paying the note off over a five-year term. The city will also use around $11.2 million in revenue recovery funds given to the city through the American Rescue Plan towards the renovation and the move.

Jerry Danforth, the city’s director of facilities and capital improvement, presented members of the Amarillo City Council with the most recent renderings and drawings for the project, which serve as what Danforth said is a good starting place for the facility from a design standpoint.

Danforth also said officials are in the process of reviewing contracts with utility contractors, as well as being close to having the new facility’s floor plans completed. In the new space, there is 145,000 total square feet, with 130,000 square feet available for developing space.

“We worked with all city departments, did a 15-20 year lookahead of what the department needs were going to be within the city,” Danforth said, “because we felt like it would be foolish to look at City Hall that’s currently 75,000 square feet of occupied space if we didn’t have a structure that would be able to accommodate growth.”

Some of the features Danforth said that is planned to be a part of the new City Hall facility include an improved City Council chamber, consisting of more seats for members of the public to attend meetings as well as movable seating within the space. He said that the two Amarillo Hardware signs currently on the building will be refurbished and incorporated in some way as part of the new facility.

Danforth also spoke about the addition of two to three drive-through lanes on the north side of the building for members of the public to conduct city business in a more convenient way, including paying their utility bills without having to come into the building.

“We’ve done several studies looking at banking facilities and different drive-through facilities for different public utilities and stuff like that,” he said. “That should reduce some foot traffic inside City Hall for the public by almost 80%. We are looking at the first floor basically being the front-facing component for the public. Anything they need to do with City Hall, I would say 85% of that exchange would happen on the first floor.”

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said the city is “not too far down the road” from demolishing some of the buildings on the site to start the process. The city council will also soon see construction contracts and other items related to the move shortly, Miller said.

“We have not been sitting still,” he said. “As soon as council has approved this project, we have moved forward immediately.”

Danforth seconded Miller’s statements, saying that changes in the space could come sooner rather than later.

“We should start seeing major changes over there by the end of next month,” Danforth said. “You will start to see the site develop for that, as well as utilities being relocated.”

Miller continued to stress that the city is moving as quickly as they can on this City Hall project, knowing that the current location of City Hall continues to deteriorate. City officials spoke about a recent boiler failure incident which the city ultimately avoided. However, the amount of money the city is putting into this renovation and the move of City Hall has not changed since what City Council approved last year.

“We are moving as aggressively as we can, knowing that any time lost costs us money,” Miller said during the meeting. “We are pushing as hard and as fast as we can.”

According to previous reports, city officials previously said the debt issuance will be split between revenue from property taxes as well as water and sewage bills. On the property taxes side, Amarillo residents will see around a $0.02 increase or a $20 increase per year on a $100,000 home. Residents could see an increase between $1.50 and $2.75 on their respective water and sewage bills per month. Residents will not see an increase in their bills until later this year, city officials said.