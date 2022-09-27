AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities.

According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory.

Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and Control, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and was the city engineer/public works director for the city of Grand Island, Nebraska, according to the release.

“John brings a wide array of expertise and experience to the City of Amarillo,” COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman said in the release. “He has accumulated expertise with most types of public infrastructure over a four-decade career and has headed several major performance and infrastructure improvement efforts.”