Amarillo Mayor selected for 2021-22 Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Monday that Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson has been selected as one of 38 mayors to participate in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

According to a news release from the city, Nelson is in New York City this week to participate in a portion of the year-long program. Nelson is a part of the initiative’s class of 2021-22, participating in a program “delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School as well as world-class experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network,” the release states.

“Being selected for the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is an honor,” Nelson said in the release. “I’m looking forward to this great opportunity for city leaders to meet, exchange ideas, and discuss how best to approach solving pressing problems for our citizens.”

The initiative was created in 2017 by Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York City. The goal of the program, according to the release, is to help mayors and other city officials an opportunity to learn from others in their positions across the county.

The release stressed that Nelson is attending at no cost to the city of Amarillo and the program is fully funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.