Amarillo Mayor, Public Health Director discuss whether to release personal contact investigation results

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, the mayor and public health director discussed releasing specific information about patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, including where they might have gone outside of their homes and when, so people would know whether they potentially had contact with those patients.

Other cities like Lubbock have chosen to release that kind of information.

City of Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton said the decision to release that kind of information is made while balancing concerns like a risk to the public, privacy concerns for that patient, and more.

Mayor Ginger Nelson likened the amount of contact that people who test positive for COVID-19 like a funnel which may be wider for some cases.

If the potential amount of people they might have come into contact with is wider, she says a proportional amount of information may need to be released.

The team that conducts the contact investigations in the Amarillo Public Health District has completed two investigations.





Here’s more information from the City’s website: https://www.amarillo.gov/home/showdocument?id=24929

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: