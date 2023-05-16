(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Amarillo City Council is expected to officially declare the results of the May 6 municipal elections and swear in three out of five incoming City Council members, as well as order the runoff elections for the two still-contested seats.

According to the published meeting agenda, officials will meet at 1 p.m. to officiate the municipal election results from May 6, order runoff elections for June 24, and designate polling locations. This comes after neither of the races for the Place One and Place Four seats on the Amarillo City Council resulted in a frontrunner receiving a majority of the vote.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Josh Craft and Dean Crump will face off in June for the Place One seat and Les Simpson and Claudette Smith will compete for Place Four. In the meantime, Place One is expected to remain vacant in the runup to the elections and outgoing Amarillo City Councilmember Howard Smith will temporarily fill Place Four.

Place One will not be filled in the interim because the current official holding the seat, Cole Stanley, will be sworn in on Tuesday as the new Mayor of Amarillo.

Alongside Stanley, Don Tipps and Tom Scherlen will take the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon for the Amarillo City Council Place Two and Place Three seats. Both the outgoing Amarillo City Council members and the incoming officials, according to the agenda, will give remarks during the meeting.

Further results from the May 6, 2023, municipal elections can be found here.