AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that an Amarillo man has been reappointed to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands.

According to a news release, Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff has been reappointed to serve on the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands. Bickerstaff is the executive vice president of Amarillo National Bank and serves on the board of directors for the bank. Bickerstaff also serves on the board of the Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District along and is a member of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

According to the release, Boards for Lease are created to lease land owned by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Bickerstaff’s term is set to end on Sept. 1, 2023.