WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that Biden announced his intent to appoint 12 people to the Route 66 Centennial Commission, including an Amarillo man.

According to a news release from Biden’s office, Richard Ware, the chairman of Amarillo National Bank and the former chair of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Area Foundation, was named to the commission by the Biden administration.

According to the release, the Route 66 Centennial Commission was established to study and recommend to the U.S. Congress activities that would “be fitting and proper to celebrate the centennial anniversary” of Route 66 in 2026.

“The Commission shall study activities that may be carried out by the Federal Government to honor Route 66, including potential ceremonies and celebrations, the production and publication of media or other materials and the issuance of commemorative items,” the release said.

Ware previously chaired the Downtown Planning Committees in Amarillo in 1992 and 2006 which the release said helped transform downtown Amarillo.

