AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo League of Women Voters organization will be hosting a number of voter registration events before the registration deadline for the upcoming November general election.

According to a news release from the organization, the organization has scheduled various voter registration events beginning in July and continuing through Oct. 11, the voter registration deadline for the November general election. The voter registration events currently scheduled include:

Amarillo Community Market 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 23 1000 Polk Street

Amarillo Sod Poodles game against the Corpus Christi Hooks 7:05 p.m. on July 30 Hodgetown, 715 S Buchanan

AMA-Con August 6-7 Amarillo Civic Center Complex, 401 S Buchanan

Amarillo Community Market 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 1000 Polk Street;

All Palace Coffee locations for National Voter Registration Day Sept. 20.



Officials with the organization said there are expected to be more opportunities to register to vote in the month of September. If an organization, business, nonprofit or church is interested in hosting the Amarillo League of Women Voters organization to register employees or members, they are asked to contact the organization by email or at 806-337-2148.