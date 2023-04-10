AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an early-April announcement, the Amarillo League of Women Voters (LWV) will not only release its Voters Guide for the 2023 municipal elections during the week of April 10, but will also host two candidate forums.

The LWV said that the voters guides will be available online and also at different locations around the city, including:

Amarillo public libraries

United grocery stores

Market 33

Palace Coffee locations

Roasters Coffee locations

Senior living centers

Randall County Annex

Election administration offices

Local high school campuses

The candidate forums, said the LWV, will be hosted alongside Elevate Amarillo and feature voting machines from Potter and Randall Counties to provide information and demonstrations to voters. Further, both forums will have refreshments from HTeaO and league members beginning at 5:30 p.m. on their respective days.

Organizers described the schedule for the candidate forum events, including:

Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m. Cole Community Center, 300 16th St., in Canyon Moderated by Matt Loftin The forum will be focused on Canyon ISD Trustees Positions

Thursday, April 13, 6 p.m. Amarillo College Washington Street Campus, second floor of Student Union/Bookstore Building, in Amarillo Moderated by Skylar Gallop The forum will feature Amarillo Mayor and City Council candidates, as well as candidates for the Amarillo College Board of Regents, Amarillo ISD, Highland Park ISD, and Bushland ISD



The LWV described itself as a nonpartisan organization aiming to register, educate and motivate voters to participate in democracy. Further information on the LWV can be found by calling 806-337-2148.

Further information on the May 2023 elections, or sample ballots, can be found here.