AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Prior to the voter registration deadline of Oct. 11, the Amarillo League of Women Voters organization is providing a number of events throughout Potter and Randall counties, giving Amarillo and Canyon residents the chance to register to vote.

According to a news release from the Amarillo League of Women Voters, Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote or update a person’s voter registration after a name or address change. The organization will host voter registration drives on the following dates:

Sept. 30, 6 p.m. at the JBK Student Center on the Canyon campus of West Texas A&M University;

Oct. 1, 3 p.m. at the Hoodoo Mural Festival in downtown Amarillo;

Oct. 8, 10 a.m. at three United Supermarkets locations, including the one at Bell and 45th St. the one at Amarillo Blvd. and Gem Lake Rd. and the Market Street location on Georgia;

Oct. 9, 9 a.m. in front of Power Church, located at 1344 SE 10th St.;

Oct. 11, all day in front of the Santa Fe Building at Ninth and Polk, the Randall County Annex at 4320 S. Western and the Randall County Finance Building at 1604 Fifth Ave. in Canyon.

At these locations, the release said volunteers with the organization will be on hand to register voters and answer questions voters may have. The volunteers will also have information about voting dates and times, polling locations and what is on the ballot.

“This is a very important election, and we want to make sure that everyone is registered in time to vote,” Sonya Letson, the president of the Amarillo League of Women Voters, said in the release. “Texas has no online voter registration except for those who are updating driver’s license information online. Everyone else must register using a paper form, so that is why we try to be in as many locations as possible up to the deadline on Oct. 11.”

For more information, individuals are asked to contact the organization at 806-337-2148 or email the organization.