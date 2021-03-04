Amarillo League member appointed to state LWV board

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, Linda Vaughn, forums chair of the Amarillo League of Women Voters Board of Directors, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the League of Women Voters of Texas board until June 2022. She had been serving this year on the state organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

Vaughn, a longtime Amarillo educator and active community volunteer, is set to serve on the state LWV Board’s DEI and Voter Education committees. She will also participate in the regional training of local Leagues.

“During the pandemic Linda chaired our first-ever virtual Candidates Forum last fall, which was so successful–with many statewide candidates participating who wouldn’t normally have traveled to Amarillo,” said Sonya Letson, Amarillo LWV president. “There are only 13 officers and directors who make up our state board, so it’s quite an honor and we’re delighted that she has been chosen to serve in this capacity.”

Vaughn’s career with the Amarillo Independent School District spanned 33 years, including teaching at Avondale Elementary and Carver Academy and then serving as principal at Eastridge Elementary for seven years and the Johnny N. Allen Sixth Grade Campus for five years before retiring.

The Texas League described Vaughn as a leader in her neighborhood by “serving causes to aid, empower and educate,” including serving as the logistics person for the Farmers to Families foodbox distribution to hundreds of families. She also led efforts to promote voting in 2020 through messages placed on the food boxes.

Vaughn also serves on the boards of Center City of Amarillo, Panhandle Breast Health and the Potter/Randall County Child Welfare Board.