Amarillo ISD Trustee applications due tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Applications to fill the vacancy on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees are due tomorrow, Tuesday, November 26 at noon.

The appointee will fill the position until the next election held in May 2021 when the appointee could choose to seek a full fourth-year term.

If you are interested, you can view the AISD trustee vacancy information, application, eligibility requirements and related policies by clicking here.

Applicants will need to complete the application and submit it along with the other required items to terri.marks@amaisd.org. Applicants may hand-deliver the documents to the Amarillo ISD Business Office, located on the second floor of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center.