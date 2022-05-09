AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Independent School District are speaking out after Potter and Randall counties voted against the district’s four bond propositions during Saturday’s special election.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the four propositions on the ballot totaled a combined $286 million and included the replacement of Austin Middle School, security measures for various campuses, improvements to Dick Bivins Stadium, a new natatorium as well as multipurpose practice facilities for the district’s four high schools.

According to results provided to MyHighPlains.com by Potter and Randall Counties on Saturday, the unofficial results for the four propositions were reported as the following:

Proposition A ($180 million)

Against 54.66% or 6,138 votes

For 45.34% or 5,091 votes



Proposition B ($19 million)

Against 62.42% or 6,999 votes

For 37.58% or 4,213 votes



Proposition C ($38.3 million)

Against 62.8% or 7,040 votes

For 37.2% or 4,171 votes



Proposition D ($48 million)

Against 62.55% or 7,011 votes

For 37.45% or 4,198 votes



In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com on Monday, officials with the district said:

“In the upcoming weeks and months, the Board will start to evaluate options and consider how to proceed. We remain committed to ensuring the District`s schools remain a place our students and community can be proud of for generations to come.” Amarillo ISD

On Saturday, Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said in a statement that it was clear that “voters felt the burden of a tax increase outweighed the basic needs and enrichment opportunities these propositions would have brought to AISD schools and students.” Loomis said at that time that some difficult decisions are ahead for the district.

For more information on what was included in the four propositions from the district, visit MyHighPlains.com.