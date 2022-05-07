AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Voters in Potter and Randall counties voted against each of the four Amarillo Independent School District’s bond proposals during Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results from each of the counties.

This comes after the district proposed the bond election during a February special meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the four propositions on the ballot, totaling a combined $286 million, included the replacement of Austin Middle School, security measures for various campuses, improvements to Dick Bivins Stadium, a new natatorium as well as multipurpose practice facilities for the district’s four high schools.

According to results provided to MyHighPlains.com by Potter and Randall Counties, the unofficial results for the four propositions were reported as the following:

Proposition A ($180 million)

Against 54.66% or 6,138 votes

For 45.34% or 5,091 votes



Proposition B ($19 million)

Against 62.42% or 6,999 votes

For 37.58% or 4,213 votes



Proposition C ($38.3 million)

Against 62.8% or 7,040 votes

For 37.2% or 4,171 votes



Proposition D ($48 million)

Against 62.55% or 7,011 votes

For 37.45% or 4,198 votes



Officials from Amarillo ISD gave the following statement to MyHighPlains.com following Saturday’s results:

“The right to vote is one of our nation’s greatest privileges, and we’re grateful for everyone who took the time to do so in this election. It’s clear voters felt the burden of a tax increase outweighed the basic needs and enrichment opportunities these propositions would have brought to AISD schools and students. Some difficult decisions are ahead, but as always, our District remains committed to this community and doing our best to make sure our schools remain strong, vibrant places for students to learn, grow and reach their full potential.” Doug Loomis, Amarillo ISD Superintendent

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from Amarillo Kids First, the organization which pushed for the passage of these bond propositions, said the following:

“We want to thank all of the volunteers that were part of Amarillo Kids First. They worked so hard on this campaign and have a true passion for our students. In the end, the voters spoke, and we respect their decision. It’s important to note that these needs are not going away, which is why we’re committed to continuing to work on behalf of our students and community to do what we can to ensure Amarillo continues to be the best place to live and raise our children.” Steve Pair, Amarillo Kids First Representative

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials from Save Amarillo, the organization which was against the passage of the bond propositions, said the following:

“While it would be naïve to hope that local politicians have learned their lesson, Amarillo voters have yet again resoundingly rejected a set of massive tax hikes. We do hope that AISD will return to the drawing board. It’s clear that something needs to be done with Austin Middle School. We call on Amarillo ISD to more carefully consider their options, and we hope, for the sake of local students, that whatever plan is pursued won’t be wrapped up with numerous extraneous add-ons. It is now more imperative than ever that the school district reevaluate priorities and put needs ahead of wants. We cannot begin to express the magnitude of our thanks to our supporters. We could not have defeated this tax hike package without you. And to those who showed up to vote, including those who voted for the tax hikes, thank you for fulfilling your civic duty. See y’all at the next election!” Save Amarillo PAC Representative

Canyon ISD Special Board Election

According to unofficial results from Randall County, Paul Blake will fill the Place One seat on the Canyon Independent School District’s Board of Trustees until May 2023.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Place One position on the district’s board opened in August 2021 after former member Bruce Cobb resigned. Because it was more than 180 days until the next board-related election, the board appointed Claudia Burkett to the Place One position in October.

According to results provided to MyHighPlains.com by Randall County, the unofficial results for the special school board race were reported as the following:

Canyon ISD School Board Place One

Paul Blake 62.42% or 2,465 votes

Claudia Burkett 37.58% or 1,484 votes



Officials from Canyon ISD gave the following statement to MyHighPlains.com following Saturday’s results:

“We are thankful when individuals from our community volunteers their time to serve on our Board of Trustees. We welcome Mr. Blake to our Board of Trustees to help us fulfill our vision of Empowering Lifelong Success for our students.” Canyon ISD Representative

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Blake said the following:

“We are proud of our team and all the hard work that so many people had a hand in.” Paul Blake

In a statement provided to MyHIghPlains.com, Burkett said the following:

“I wish Paul the best. I will continue volunteering and supporting CISD as I have the past 25 years. I pray for a great year for CISD!” Claudia Burkett

Blake will serve a one-year term as the Place One representative on the district’s board. According to previous reports, the Place One seat will be on the ballot again in May 2023 after the term is completed. Once the Place One seat is filled in May 2023, they will be able to serve a full, four-year term.