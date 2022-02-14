AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet for its second special meeting in four days at 5:30 p.m. Monday, continuing the bond proposal-centered conversation which began during the Feb. 10 special meeting. The meeting will be hosted at the district’s board room, located in the Rod Schroder Education Support Center at 7200 Interstate 40 West in Amarillo.

According to the agenda for Monday evening’s meeting, the board will hear public comments as well as “review and discuss the facilities needs, priorities, and recommendations identified by the Community Facilities Advisory Committee” during the previous meeting. Through that conversation, the board has the ability to “consider taking action if necessary to adopt an order calling a bond election.”

Members of the district’s Community Facilities Advisory Committee brought forward information to the district’s board during the previous special meeting on three potential bond projects, highlighting the most prevalent facilities needs throughout the district. If voted on during the May 2022 election, the three bond projects are projected to cost more than $232 million if passed altogether.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the bond projects proposed by the committee are split up in the following ways, with the costs being projected for being on the May 2022 ballot:

Bond Proposition One: $175 million

Austin Middle School Replacement – $65.7 million;

Roof Replacement – $40 million;

Exterior Lighting for Athletic Fields – $3.2 million;

Fine Arts Additions/Renovations –

High Schools – $37 million

Middle Schools – $7 million

Elementary/Middle School Gym AC – $6.6 million;

Middle School Secured Entrances – $7.5 million;

Elementary Perimeter Fencing – $1.9 million;

Window Replacement at 12 schools – $6 million.

Bond Proposition Two – $19 million

Stands replacement and an eight-lane track at Dick Bivins Stadium – $19 million

Bond Proposition Three – $38.3 million

New Natatorium, including a 50m pool with a diving well) – $38.3 million.

The potential tax impact on a residential home if each proposition passed, or if all the propositions passed:

If Proposition A passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $8.56 per month;

If Proposition B passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $0.88 per month;

If Proposition C passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $1.76 per month;

If all propositions pass, the average homeowner will pay an additional $11.20 per month.

Officials state that the potential tax impact figures are based upon three things:

The 2021 average appraised home value in the district, which is $165,000.;

The passage of Proposition Two on the Texas Constitutional Amendments portion of the May 2022 election;

The three propositions being on the May 2022 ballot.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates