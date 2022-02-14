AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than three hours, the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met for its second special meeting in four days Monday evening, continuing the conversation surrounding a bond proposal recommended to the board by a community advisory committee.

No decision was made during Monday evening’s special meeting, causing the board to make a decision to host a third special meeting on the topic at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning on this topic. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Friday is the last day entities can put a measure on the ballot for the May 2022 election.

Like Monday’s special meeting, Friday’s special meeting is expected to entail the board hearing from members of the public about the committee’s recommendations. The board will then further discuss the measures and will have the ability to consider taking action if necessary to adopt an order calling a bond election.”

The district’s Community Facilities Advisory Committee brought forward a recommendation last week regarding three bond proposals totaling more than $232 million. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the bond projects proposed by the committee are split up in the following ways, with the costs being projected for being on the May 2022 ballot:

Bond Proposition One: $175 million

Austin Middle School Replacement – $65.7 million;

Roof Replacement – $40 million;

Exterior Lighting for Athletic Fields – $3.2 million;

Fine Arts Additions/Renovations –

High Schools – $37 million

Middle Schools – $7 million

Elementary/Middle School Gym AC – $6.6 million;

Middle School Secured Entrances – $7.5 million;

Elementary Perimeter Fencing – $1.9 million;

Window Replacement at 12 schools – $6 million.

Bond Proposition Two – $19 million

Stands replacement and an eight-lane track at Dick Bivins Stadium – $19 million

Bond Proposition Three – $38.3 million

New Natatorium, including a 50m pool with a diving well) – $38.3 million.

The potential tax impact on a residential home if each proposition passed, or if all the propositions passed:

If Proposition A passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $8.56 per month;

If Proposition B passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $0.88 per month;

If Proposition C passes, the average homeowner will pay an additional $1.76 per month;

If all propositions pass, the average homeowner will pay an additional $11.20 per month.

Officials state that the potential tax impact figures are based upon three things:

The 2021 average appraised home value in the district, which is $165,000.;

The passage of Proposition Two on the Texas Constitutional Amendments portion of the May 2022 election;

The three propositions being on the May 2022 ballot.

Discussion during Monday’s meeting included the timing of a potential bond election, comparing the May 2022 ballot to the November 2022 ballot. Multiple individuals during the meeting, including board members and community members, questioned whether or not the district would have enough time to bring forward the information a voter needs to make an informed decision in the May election.

But other officials brought forward information about the current situation with interest rates as well as the potential for interest rates and construction costs to rise in the future, causing the overall cost of the bond projects to rise if the election is pushed to a later date.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, public schools can only put a bond on the ballot in either May or November.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates