Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees votes to decrease tax rate; approves budget

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The two recently named Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees were officially welcomed into their new positions today.

Kayla Mendez and David Nance were chosen out of a handful of applicants to fill board vaccines. Both appointees will serve out the rest of the term through may of 2021.

When that time comes, they can choose to seek re-election.

The AISD Board also voted tonight to lower the 2019-2020 tax rate. The tax rate will decrease by 5.6 percent, which will save customers around $4 a month and $52 a year. The budget amendment was also approved for the 2019-2020 district budget.

Also approved tonight, and included in that budget was a one-time stipend for teachers. The resolution provides a $125 stipend to purchase student supplies. Each AISD teacher, counselor, nurse, and librarian is eligible.

The district says even though this is a one-time payment, they hope to be able to continue it for future years.

Also included that budget was a contract with Off Duty Management. That contract will provide off-duty law enforcement for district schools, business locations, and events.

Those officers will act similar to liaison officers and come from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department.