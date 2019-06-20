Amarillo ISD accepting applications to fill open board of trustee seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Board of Trustees.

The open terms do not expire until May 2021. The appointees will hold those position until the next election in 2021.

Applicants will need to download the trustee vacancy application PDF, complete the application and send it and other required items to karen.criswell@amaisd.org.

Applicants may also mail the documents to: Amarillo ISD, Attn: Karen Criswell, 7200 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79106 or hand deliver them to the same address in room 240 or 251.

Applications are due by July 3 at 12 p.m.

The board is expected to fill the vacancies during the summer.