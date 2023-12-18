AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the City of Amarillo, Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman will host Community Listening Sessions twice per month beginning on Monday.

The listening sessions, said the city, will “allow the public to provide input, concerns and suggestions regarding various aspects of city operations.”

Officials noted the sessions will be held at the City Manager’s Office in City Hall, on the first Wednesday of each month from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. beginning on Jan. 3, 2024, and the second Monday of each month from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. beginning on Monday.

“We want to engage with residents, understand their perspectives and incorporate their feedback into effective city governance and planning,” said Freeman.