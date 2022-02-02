AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo GOP, as well as the Amarillo Republican Women organization, High Plains Republican Women, the Potter County Republican Party and the Randall County Republican Party, are coming together Friday evening to host the Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, featuring some of the top Republican politicians in the area and throughout the state.

According to the event’s website, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will serve as the keynote speaker for Friday’s event, while other lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13), Texas Representative Four Price (District 87) and Texas Representative John Smithee (District 86) also being in attendance.

This event is “an effort to advance the Republican Party platform and to benefit Republican candidates in the greater Amarillo area,” the website stated.

Prior to the event, two groups will be hosting a peaceful rally and protest relating to Abbott visiting Amarillo, calling on Abbott to call a fourth special session of the 87th Texas Legislature. The Panhandle Texans for Medical Choice group and the Health Freedom of Lubbock group will host the event at 4:30 p.m. on the north side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on SE Third Ave. between S. Johnson St. and S. Buchanan St.

According to a news release from the group, the two groups are calling on state officials to “protect constituents from federal government overreach regarding vaccination mandates.”

For more information about the Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner event, and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.