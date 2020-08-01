Amarillo GOP host LTC Allen West

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo GOP, Dr. Ronny Jackson, and the “Trump Trailer” are inviting Amarillo citizens to join them when they host retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, the newly elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

The event is free and will be held on Saturday, August 1, at the First Family Church, located at 6101 Bell St. from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP on Eventbrite.

