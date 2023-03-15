AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk did not rule during Wednesday’s preliminary injunction hearing concerning a lawsuit over abortion medication which has drawn national attention, and instead said that an order surrounding the case would come “as soon as possible.”

Both the plaintiffs and defendants in the lawsuit argued their respective sides for more than four hours altogether, surrounding whether or not Kacsmaryk should rule to withdraw or suspend the FDA approval of Mifepristone under a preliminary injunction motion brought forward by the plaintiffs in the case.

This comes after Kacsmaryk, the judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, scheduled a hearing surrounding the plaintiffs’ motion on Wednesday morning, with each side originally expected to have two hours to argue their perspective on the case.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, an Amarillo nonprofit organization, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division against the United States Food and Drug Administration surrounding the approval of Mifepristone for chemical abortions.

The aim of the overall case for the plaintiffs is for Kacsmaryk to suspend the approval of the treatment and/or put back safeguards surrounding the treatment they allege was taken away. According to previous reports, the defendants stressed throughout court documents that the treatment is, and continues to be, effective and safe, as it was in 2000 when it was first approved for sale and under the revised conditions.

Many documents were filed after the initial arguments were established. For example, both sides argued surrounding the need for both a preliminary injunction hearing and a trial, or if both should be combined. However, according to previous reports, Kacsmaryk ruled last month that the two will be separate.