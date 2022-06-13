AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is set to host an agenda meeting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Potter County Commissioners’ Courtroom, located at 500 S. Fillmore.

According to the released agenda from Potter County Commissioners, the agenda will include an open public discussion along with the consideration of tax abatement application and proposed agreement.

The AEDC noted that the agenda will also address the construction of the cattle beef production facility and site improvements of the facility.