AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its scheduled work session for the Community Development Advisory Committee, set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Simms Municipal Building.
According to the agenda, the meeting is meant to provide the CDAC with a training opportunity to review public meetings and work processes related to funding under the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnership programs. Further, the meeting is expected to include a discussion related to the Citizen Participation Plan.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.