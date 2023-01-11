AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo published the agenda for its scheduled work session for the Community Development Advisory Committee, set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Simms Municipal Building.

According to the agenda, the meeting is meant to provide the CDAC with a training opportunity to review public meetings and work processes related to funding under the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnership programs. Further, the meeting is expected to include a discussion related to the Citizen Participation Plan.