Amarillo College instructor weighs in on the impact of television political ads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “In my lifetime, I’ve never seen an election like this,” said Aaron Faver, Amarillo College Social Sciences Instructor.

Faver says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a billion dollar investment into the economy has made this election unique.

“We have this incredibly important election that seems in some ways to be more urgent than in other elections. Big difference is right now that we have so much media hitting us all the time and political ads are hitting us everywhere,” said Faver.

Everywhere from social media to your television screen, political ads are hard to miss. Faver says there seems to be a method to campaign ads and their madness on a local and national level.

So what’s the first phase?

“Introducing people to who you are and then the second phase. Who your friends are or what issues you stand on. The second phase is telling people not only that information but where you stand in the larger context of the election. The third one is starting to get into the contentious, where you got the debates,” said Faver.

Faver says phase three is when you start to see the candidates go on the attack, showing their opponents in a negative light.

“I think that in a lot of ways, the way that the negative political ads get run in modern day elections in the last 20-30 years has to do with being able to compare and contrast. If they weren’t effective, if they weren’t worth the money then they wouldn’t be run,” said Faver.

With just a few weeks away from the general election, have people already made up their mind on who they’re voting for or are ads still worth the millions of dollars that are being spent?

“Are you just playing your base? Is it too late to be running those and to what degree is it effective? Is it worth the money and the time at this point? In a close election, you’re willing to spend as much money as you get. Particularly this one,” said Faver.