AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” hearing, set for 9 a.m. Nov. 21 in Potter County District Court. Officials did stress that this hearing will take place virtually over Zoom.

This comes after the city of Amarillo filed a motion on the afternoon of Nov. 4, asking Retired Judge William Sowder to release his reasoning, through facts and conclusions of law, behind the final judgment in the Civic Center lawsuit. They also asked Sowder to reconsider the overall ruling through their motion to “modify, correct or reform” the judgment.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in anticipation notes to fund the expansion and renovation of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex was invalid and void. In the judgment, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo violated the Texas Open Meetings Act on numerous occasions in relation to the ordinances challenged in this lawsuit, including in meetings of the Amarillo City Council and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. One Board. Sowder ruled that the ordinance surrounding the anticipation notes was also void under portions of the Texas Government Code.

In the city’s motion to modify, the city of Amarillo’s legal team claims that Sowder’s judgment “is not supported by the law and/or the evidence,” listing out numerous reasons why portions of the judgment should be changed. This includes the violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act, the actions of the TIRZ No. One board and the anticipation notes themselves.