AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials announced that Amarillo City Transit will host two meetings in July for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program, which is aimed at encouraging socially and/or economically disadvantaged firms to participate in US Department of Transportation-funded projects.

According to ACT, the meetings will be held to discuss DBE goals and obtain feedback. Both events will be at the ACT Department at 801 SE 23rd Ave. on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

As noted by ACT, the goals of the DBE program are to, “remedy past and current discrimination against disadvantaged businesses and to help ensure a level playing field for DOT-assisted contracts. In addition, the program strives to improve flexibility and efficiency and reduce undue burdens on small businesses.

From Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2026, ACT said that its timeline for the DBE program aims to have 9.15% of its third-party procurements for participating businesses.

Further information on the DBE program can be found on the city website.