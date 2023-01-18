AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the filing period for the May 2023 election started Wednesday, the Amarillo City Secretary’s office shared information about the filing process.

Stephanie Coggins, the city secretary for the City of Amarillo, said on Wednesday, January 18 began the 30-day filing period for those interested in filing for election. Coggins said their office encourages anyone who wants to run to pick up a candidate packet, which is full of necessary forms and helpful information.

“When they come to file their application for a place on the ballot, they bring the application back along with a campaign treasurer appointment form, and a filing fee of $100,” Coggins said.”Or in lieu of that $100, someone that’s applying can also get 100 signatures from registered voters of Amarillo. They bring that back to our office and we will receive that paperwork and verify it and once verified, then they are on the ballot.”

The deadline to file is on February 17 at 5 p.m. but Coggins said they encourage citizens interested in filing for a place on the ballot to do it sooner than later.

“Once we receive application, state law’s very clear on what has to be on that application and if for any reason there is a defect in their application and we have to reject it, we want to be sure they have time to file another application and cure that defect.”

Coggins continued, “Anybody planning to come in on that last day on February 17th, we have to receive their application. It has to be notarized. Their payment has to be received by 5pm, and so if they’re not done by 5pm, Texas State law says if it’s not in our hands, then then they don’t get to be on the ballot. And so we want to ensure anybody interested has the opportunity to be on this ballot.”

She said while there are requirements for who can file, there is no limit on the number of people who can file for a certain position.