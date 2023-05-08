(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 8, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the initial voting results were filed late into the night after polls closed for the May 6, 2023, municipal elections, it was clear that Amarillo voters had named their incoming mayor as well as the representatives for Place Two and Place Three on the Amarillo City Council. Meanwhile, the futures of Place One and Place Four remained up in the air.

Neither frontrunner for the Place One nor Place Four races, Josh Craft and Les Simpson respectively, appeared to gain claim over 50% of the votes when results were announced on May 6, meaning that Amarillo voters will again head to the polls in a run-off election over the summer to settle the score.

However, after nearly eight years and multiple election law changes since the last run-off election in Amarillo, voters may be wondering what to expect.

According to Amarillo city officials, the run-off elections will be hosted on June 24, a little more than a month after the final vote canvass is expected to be completed on May 16. While early voting will be available for the run-off elections, officials noted that times and locations will be announced once the run-off elections are officially called for after the final vote canvass.

While the time between an election and the swearing-in of new officers is always somewhat nebulous, the liminal space between May 6 and June 24 may be even more strange a situation for the Amarillo City Council than usual.

Mayor-elect Cole Stanley is expected to be sworn into office on May 16 pending the official canvassing of election totals, according to city officials, but he is leaving behind the currently in-flux Place One City Council position. Texas state law says that pending a runoff election, the current-serving official in a given embattled seat will continue to serve until those results are settled; however, Stanley will not be able to continue his Place One duties and also act as Mayor at the same time.

In light of this, city officials said that Place One will be vacant until the runoff election is complete, leaving Amarillo with a four-person City Council from mid-May until the end of June until either Josh Craft or Dean Crump are sworn into the seat. In the meantime, outgoing Place Four City Councilmember Howard Smith will continue to serve in his position until either Les Simpson or Claudette Smith is officiated as the winner of that race.