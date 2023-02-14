AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council published the agenda for its Tuesday meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber. Set for the same day on which officials will mark the groundbreaking for the new City Hall facility on South Grant Street, the council is expected to receive updates from boards and commissions as well as consider a number of public health-related grants, playground equipment replacements, and easements.

According to the agenda, the council will receive updates from the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Among the listed consent items, officials are expected to consider a number of grants, awards, and approvals, including:

Public health-related grants focused on emergency preparedness, as well as the prevention and control of Hansen’s Disease, obesity, vaccine-preventable diseases, HIV, and tuberculosis;

An Advance Funding Agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation;

Construction improvements and equipment replacements for the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion, East Park Playground, and West Hills Playground;

Aviation Clear Zone Easements in the areas of Valencia Drive and Burlington Road, as well as FM Highway 1541 and Sundown Lane, and an Easement Agreement for Access and Parking between Amarillo and Amarillo Junior College; and

Approvals related to construction at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

Non-consent items in the agenda included a list of public hearings regarding certain ordinances, related to subjects such as the Texas Enterprise Zone Program and rezoning decisions, fiscal year budget amendments, health and safety code enforcement, and ordering the regular municipal election of the City of Amarillo for May 6.

Those seeking to participate in the public address portions of the meeting may use the online registration form to sign up by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, or sign up by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.