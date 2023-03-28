AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council recently published the agenda for its Tuesday meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber. The council is expected to receive updates from boards and commissions as well as consider ordinances related to hotel occupancy tax revenue bonds, the Five-Year Community Investment Program, and golf fees in the Amarillo Municipal Code, among other items.

The agenda detailed that, among the non-consent items, the council will discuss and consider authorizing the City of Amarillo, Texas Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2023. The ordinance, if passed, would prescribe “the forms, terms, and provisions of said bonds” and pledge the HOT revenues “to the payment of the principal of and interest on said bonds,” and settle on an effective date. City staff previously said that the proceeds from these bonds are aimed to be used to pay for renovations required by Major League Baseball at the downtown multi-purpose event venue.

The item about the Five-Year Community Investment Program for FY 2022-2023 through 2026-2027, according to the agenda, will include a public hearing and the first reading of the ordinance. The council will further consider amending the Amarillo Municipal Code to “update certain golf fees.” This will also be the first reading of that ordinance.

Those seeking to participate in the public address portions of the meeting may use the online registration form to sign up by 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, or sign up by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.