AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the City of Amarillo announced that the Amarillo City Council work session scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. will be livestreamed to the public.

According to the city announcement, the work session will be available online here to watch live while it is held in the Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room. Members of the public will also be allowed to enter the room during the work session, with additional seating available in the Heritage Room.

Officials noted that no vote by council members will be taken during the work session and that no public comment forum has been scheduled.

This livestream announcement comes after Amarillo City Council members took public comments during the Dec. 12 regular meeting, which were mostly related to the potential of the city council to consider an ordinance designating Amarillo a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley said after the meeting that city staff would likely be working on the measure this month, and any actions related to it would likely come during one of the meetings scheduled for January 2024.