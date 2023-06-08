AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the Amarillo City Council will vote on Thursday afternoon on whether or not a city disaster declaration should be extended as rainfall and flooding continue within Potter and Randall counties.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the council meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Amarillo City Council chamber on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan. The meeting will also be livestreamed at that time on MyHighPlains.com.

This comes after the Randall County and Potter County Commissioners’ Courts decided to extend their respective disaster declarations related to the flooding. Amarillo, along with Potter and Randall Counties, saw a significant amount of rainfall Wednesday evening which caused evacuations in the area of South Georgia.

The council is expected to decide whether or not the declaration of disaster from Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, which was passed on Thursday, should be extended for a period not to exceed 30 days. The extension of the declaration, if approved, would continue the activation of the city’s emergency operations plan, as well as the furnishing of aid and assistance for those impacted by the flooding and rainfall.

The council is also expected to decide on whether or not the city should purchase a temporary pump to remove water from the Greenways Lake. According to previous reports, the $98,965.68 award would be provided in the Playa Lake Maintenance portion of the city’s budget.

“The water elevation of Playa Seven is currently above the 100-year floodplain elevation,” the transmittal memo accompanying Thursday’s agenda read. “Removal of water from Playa Seven will provide capacity for future rain events and reduce the risk of flooding to adjacent property and Soncy Street… Residents in the vicinity of Playa Seven are being notified of the plan for temporary pumping as they contact the City for information regarding the status of the lake.”

Officials with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management will also provide an update on their efforts during a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. That conference will be livestreamed in this story. The Amarillo OEM established a multi-agency resource center Thursday to help Potter and Randall County residents impacted by the flooding and rainfall.