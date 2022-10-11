AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo will host its regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber of City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan in Amarillo.

According to the agenda for the regular meeting, many items will be discussed including an announcement from the city’s director of finance, an update surrounding the city’s solid waste department, a discussion surrounding an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine regarding a possible sister city relationship and a discussion surrounding the city’s police reserve force.

Prior to the discussion items, members of the public will be able to participate in the meeting during the public address portion. According to the agenda, members of the public are able to sign up for times during the meeting until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s website or by calling the City Secretary’s office at 806-378-3014.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states that the following items are expected to be covered during the consent agenda portion of the meeting:

Consideration of Ordinance No. 8021: This item is a second and final reading of an ordinance amending the municipal code of the city of Amarillo, Chapter 16-4, Article III, Division 5 to change taxi fares;

Consider Purchase – Lifepak-15 Cardiac Monitors/Defibrillators, award to Stryker Medical for $266,961.48: This item is the purchase of six Lifepak-15 cardiac monitors/defibrillators with accessories for use by the Amarillo Fire Department to provide advanced life support medical procedures. This item will be purchased with funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Amarillo City Council is also expected to cover various items on the nonconsent agenda portion of Tuesday’s meeting. This includes a series of items for the city to implement a new Financial/Enterprise Resource Planning Software system. This also includes an award of $7,551,372 to Musco Sports Lighting LLC for the “demolition of old lighting systems and the installation of new LED field lighting and utility pads for seven Parks and Recreation facilities.”