AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council will host its regular meeting, the first meeting scheduled after officials announced last month that the meeting would be shifted to begin at 3 p.m.

According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, officials with the city of Amarillo announced May 31 that meeting times for the Amarillo City Council would be moving to 3 p.m. every other Tuesday starting June 13 at City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan in downtown Amarillo. This comes after meetings were previously scheduled for 1 p.m. every other Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Amarillo City Council is expected to discuss or receive reports on various matters, including:

Discuss construction progress, timeline and budget for renovation of the Amarillo Hardware Building as City Hall; and

Discussion of Amarillo Fleet Services.

The Amarillo City Council will then consider a number of items in the meeting’s consent and non-consent agenda, including:

CONSIDER AWARD – TEMPORARY STAFFING SERVICES FOR RAIN AND FLOODING EMERGENCY OPERATIONS Award to: Angel Staffing, Inc. – Not to exceed $80,000.00; This item considers the award of a contract to provide temporary staffing services for rain and flooding emergency operations, including shelter operations.

CONSIDER AWARD – TEMPORARY STAFFING SERVICES FOR RAIN/FLOODING EMERGENCY OPERATIONS Award to: Express Employment – Not to exceed $45,000.00; This item considers the award of a contract to provide temporary staffing services for rain/flooding emergency operations, including shelter operations.

PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 06-13-23-3 This item considers a resolution stating no objection to the OPG Meadowlark Partners LLC 4% Housing Tax Credit Application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for proposed new construction of The Reserves at Meadowlark apartments in Amarillo, Texas to provide affordable rental housing in the vicinity of SE 28th Avenue and S Aldredge Street.



After considering the items, the Amarillo City Council is also expected to convene in executive session to discuss various items, including the Amarillo Civic Center-related lawsuit in Potter County, the purchase or property in southwest, northeast and northwest Amarillo, and an economic development project in northeast Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council continues to be incomplete, with two of its seats being up for a runoff election on June 24. During the May 6 Election, no candidates for Place One or for Place Four on the Amarillo City Council received the majority of the vote, causing the runoff. For Place One, Josh Craft will face Dean Crump, and for Place Four, Les Simpson will face Claudette Smith.