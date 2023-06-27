AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is expected to meet Tuesday afternoon for its regular meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, located at 601 S Buchanan. The meeting will also be streamed on MyHighPlains.com.

During the meeting, the council is expected to hear discussion items, including a proclamation, an announcement and a recognition of an outgoing Amarillo City Council member. First, the council will present a proclamation for “Arts in the Sunset Day” and later in the meeting, city officials will announce the interim director of the city’s public works department.

The Amarillo City Council will also recognize outgoing councilmember Howard Smith for his time on the Amarillo City Council. Smith, who did not run for reelection, retained his council seat through June as the city went through the runoff election process for two seats on the Amarillo City Council. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Josh Craft was elected as the Place One Amarillo City Councilmember after Saturday’s runoff election, while Les Simpson was elected as the Place Four Amarillo City Councilmember.

Other discussion items expected to be covered include:

Discuss Downtown Parking Management;

Discuss Homelessness.

The Amarillo City Council is also expected to vote on a number of items during Tuesday meeting’s consent and non-consent agenda. During the consent agenda, the council is expected to consider some of the following items:

Consider a $256,494 award for fence and gate installation at the Rick Klein Soccer Fields and the John Stiff Memorial Park sand volleyball courts;

Consider a $205,557.58 award to Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC for the removal and repainting of the airfield taxiway pavement lines at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport;

Consider a $1,028,600 award to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for a five-year contract for the Amarillo Police Department’s use of 250 Taser7’s, all accessories and batteries, maintenance and instructor certification;

Consider a $382,707.99 purchase for three new screw pumps for the influent pump system at the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.

One of the items that the council is expected to vote on during the non-consent agenda portion of Tuesday’s meeting is the consideration of a resolution recognizing the North Heights Advisory Association as the recognized neighborhood association for the North Heights neighborhood. According to the transmittal memo that accompanied Tuesday’s agenda states that funding for the association is provided through the city’s neighborhood planning initiative and the association will continue to be eligible for more funding through being recognized as a RNA.